© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP ANSWERS QUESTIONS ON CORONAVIRUS AT WHITE HOUSE
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • March 12, 2020
President Trump answers questions from reporters Thursday morning while hosting the Irish prime minister at the White House.
Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus in U.S. Would Be ‘Worse’ Without Trump’s Travel Bans
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/11/dr-fauci-coronavirus-in-u-s-would-be-worse-without-trumps-travel-bans/
--------------------------
The latest numbers continue to indicate that the coronavirus is not much different than the common flu.
The truth is in the numbers.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/by-the-numbers-via-the-cdc-2019-flu-22000-dead-and-10-mortality-rate-2019-coronavirus-50-dead-and-2-mortality-rate/
Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus in U.S. Would Be ‘Worse’ Without Trump’s Travel Bans
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/11/dr-fauci-coronavirus-in-u-s-would-be-worse-without-trumps-travel-bans/
--------------------------
The latest numbers continue to indicate that the coronavirus is not much different than the common flu.
The truth is in the numbers.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/by-the-numbers-via-the-cdc-2019-flu-22000-dead-and-10-mortality-rate-2019-coronavirus-50-dead-and-2-mortality-rate/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.