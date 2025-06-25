BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kenya: Mass anti-Govt protests have broken out across Kenya's largest cities
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
88 views • 15 hours ago

Mass protests have broken out across Kenya's largest cities, with demonstrators flooding the streets in defiance of the government. Violent confrontations with police have already led to casualties, according to local media.

KENYA PROTEST: What we know so far 

▪️ Gen Z-led demos mark 1yr since tax bill protests

▪️ Tear gas, clashes in cities

▪️ 1 dead, 6 hurt — NTV Kenya

▪️ Govt blocks live TV; NTV signal cut

▪️ Schools shut; police out in force

▪️ Protesters warned off govt sites

Adding, NATO's (coup producing war machine) Rutte was talking about Africa yesterday, coincidence? Video uploaded.

Adding: 

U.S. to Punish Spain for Defying NATO Spending Demands — Trump

Donald Trump said that Washington will pressure Spain into accepting an unfavorable bilateral trade deal as punishment for Madrid’s refusal to raise its NATO military spending to 5% of GDP.

Spain had earlier made clear it opposes such a dramatic increase in military expenditures.

🐻 Keep in mind, that Trump at one point thought the S in BRICS stands for Spain. 🤣

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
