💥🇸🇾 This is what remains of the (former) Syrian Navy after yesterday's strikes by Israeli forces.

Adding:

Israeli Defence Minister Yisreal Katz:

"The Navy worked last night to successfully destroy the Syrian fleet.

I warn the rebel leaders that whoever follows in Assad's footsteps will end up like Assad did.

I have instructed the army to establish a defensive zone free of weapons and terrorist threats on the Syrian border.

We will not allow an extremist Islamic terrorist entity to operate against Israel from beyond its borders.”