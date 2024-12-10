BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥This is what remains of the (former) Syrian Navy after yesterday's strikes by Israeli forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 5 months ago

💥🇸🇾 This is what remains of the (former) Syrian Navy after yesterday's strikes by Israeli forces.

Cynthia... I had to edit this video description, had it mixed up at first with another. 

Adding: 

Israeli Defence Minister Yisreal Katz:

"The Navy worked last night to successfully destroy the Syrian fleet. 

I warn the rebel leaders that whoever follows in Assad's footsteps will end up like Assad did. 

I have instructed the army to establish a defensive zone free of weapons and terrorist threats on the Syrian border. 

We will not allow an extremist Islamic terrorist entity to operate against Israel from beyond its borders.” 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy