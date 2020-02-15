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What in the World is Happening (READ box RE Yoga!) Catastrop BY DANA ASHLIE
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113 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Dec 6, 2016
I HAVE NOT TAKEN A YOGA CLASS SINCE THE ONE I REFER TO HERE....I tell in my testimonial video I USED to be New Age...I leave this up because my vision was BIBLICAL it was re: America being babylon of Rev 18 and other old testament prophets state the world will greatly mourn at our destruction...i didn't know this scripture when I had the vision. And by the way, the vision prevented any yoga from happening that day. :)
Okay, so I look a mess in this video but I was told to record NOW and so I did. Please understand that we have very little time now...regardless of your beliefs, put all your ideas aside and make time to know God...I feel like I heard very clearly that something is coming to America that she will never recover from, this isn't by accident but it will seem like the worst "accident" to ever befall our nation.
Those who are currently dabbling in the new age movement or are unsure about what to believe, just put it all aside and ask FROM YOUR HEART "God let me do your will...if you are a REAL God, the ONE God of this earth, take me under your wing and guide and protect me...please show me so that I may grow in Faith and WALK YOUR WILL...in Jesus name I Pray..Amen"
Sincerely and from your heart ...
I'm looking to find a group of people who are already strong in their walk with God and looking to support each other... or [email protected] God Bless!❤️
I HAVE NOT TAKEN A YOGA CLASS SINCE THE ONE I REFER TO HERE....I tell in my testimonial video I USED to be New Age...I leave this up because my vision was BIBLICAL it was re: America being babylon of Rev 18 and other old testament prophets state the world will greatly mourn at our destruction...i didn't know this scripture when I had the vision. And by the way, the vision prevented any yoga from happening that day. :)
Okay, so I look a mess in this video but I was told to record NOW and so I did. Please understand that we have very little time now...regardless of your beliefs, put all your ideas aside and make time to know God...I feel like I heard very clearly that something is coming to America that she will never recover from, this isn't by accident but it will seem like the worst "accident" to ever befall our nation.
Those who are currently dabbling in the new age movement or are unsure about what to believe, just put it all aside and ask FROM YOUR HEART "God let me do your will...if you are a REAL God, the ONE God of this earth, take me under your wing and guide and protect me...please show me so that I may grow in Faith and WALK YOUR WILL...in Jesus name I Pray..Amen"
Sincerely and from your heart ...
I'm looking to find a group of people who are already strong in their walk with God and looking to support each other... or [email protected] God Bless!❤️
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