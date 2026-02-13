The Permanent Jewish Ratchet: How a Century-Old Advocacy Network Turned Civil Rights Law into a One-Way Weapon (1906–2025)

This essay examines the emergence and sustained influence of early 20th-century organizations like the American Jewish Committee, NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Congress, ACLU, and later Southern Poverty Law Center on U.S. civil rights law, focusing on their roles in shaping legislation, interpretations, and enforcement mechanisms over time.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-permanent-jewish-ratchet-how

#CivilRightsHistory #JewishAdvocacy #AmericanLawEvolution #LegalNetworks #DiscriminationEnforcement