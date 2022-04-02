© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/1/2022 Ukraine Rescue: Fellow fighter Wenke talks about how the giant tent of the New Federal State of China keeps the refugees warm in the rain. Most of the fellow fighters who contracted the CCP virus have been tested negative for the virus. Nicole returns to the rescue camp, reuniting with other fellow fighters for the first time after 12 days of quarantine