Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Father Chris Alar: Prepare This For Your Home During The Global Blackout Ahead Of The 3 Dark Days
channel image
High Hopes
2958 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
180 views
Published 12 hours ago

Description of Heaven


Dec 19, 2023


Father Chris Alar: Prepare This For Your Home During The Global Blackout Ahead Of The 3 Dark Days

#descriptionofheaven#truth #catholics

https://youtu.be/uIKQvUFgkLA

Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC80dy1XsULHSsHGtz-i1Fwg/join


Welcome to my channel Description of Heaven,

The videos we produce all bring a message that shows the sacrifice and importance of God, God has worked hard and sacrificed his whole body to bring us a peaceful life like today.


 We also ask you, who are watching and listening, to pray for people who create this channel, so that we can publish messages from all over the world that heaven transmits to us, God bless you in advance for every prayer and sigh for those who create this channel.

 God bless you, my dear ones.

 God bless you sisters and brothers.

Please like, Share and Subscribe our channel :

https://www.youtube.com/@DescriptionofHeaven-uf7hl/videos


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIKQvUFgkLA&pp=ygUIYmxhY2tvdXQ%3D

Keywords
catholichomeprepare3 days of darknessfr chris alarglobal blackoutdescription of heaven

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket