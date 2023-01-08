HISTORY, INGREDIENTS & DANGERS OF THE COVID JAB PART 2 - KAREN KINGSTON | DOUG BILLINGS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Banned Youtube Videos at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bVfsufB0fngo/
16th July, 2021 - Here is Part 2 of a 6 part interview with Karen Kingston. Here she continues detailing the history, ingredients and dangers of the CoVid jab. For slides, letters and info from the interview, go to https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/ .
Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/exclusive-part-2-truth-about-ingredients-dangers-of-the-jab-7-16-2021/
