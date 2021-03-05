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Microsoft forms Ministry of Truth
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80 views • March 05, 2021
reallygraceful, March 2, 2021
Reading Microsoft's latest press release from their blog.
Microsoft press release https://news.microsoft.com/2021/02/22/technology-and-media-entities-join-forces-to-create-standards-group-aimed-at-building-trust-in-online-content/
Reclaim the net https://reclaimthenet.org/microsoft-forms-coalition-to-censor-disinformation-online/
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Reading Microsoft's latest press release from their blog.
Microsoft press release https://news.microsoft.com/2021/02/22/technology-and-media-entities-join-forces-to-create-standards-group-aimed-at-building-trust-in-online-content/
Reclaim the net https://reclaimthenet.org/microsoft-forms-coalition-to-censor-disinformation-online/
Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
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