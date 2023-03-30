https://gettr.com/post/p2cyg9a5813
3/29/2023 The collusion between high officials of the SEC and DOJ and the CCP will make each of us a victim and insecure. We must all stand up together against the US traitors and the CCP!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC #peacefulprotest
3/29/2023 美国证券交易委员会(SEC)和司法部(DOJ)的高官们与中共勾结在一起会使得我们每一个人成为受害者和不安全，我们要站在一起反抗卖美贼和中共！
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #和平抗议
