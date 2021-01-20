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CONFESSIONS OF A TIME TRAVELER: THE MAN FROM 3036 [2020] (MOVIE TRAILER)
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468 views • January 20, 2021
This is a documentary video about a man claiming to be from the future. He explains what we can expect from the next decades, in a frightening glimpse of what’s to come. It connects the dots of many things that are going on right now on earth. Time travel is real, but most will not be able to comprehend or become Conscious to this reality. Many other time travelers have come forth in the past few decades, so this story really isn't all that unique to those that have been doing time travel research for any length of time. We live in the 3rd Dimension of a Holographic Universe with Multiple Timelines and Multiple Dimensions. The News source credits at the end of this documentary are from real news stories.
CONFESSIONS OF A TIME TRAVELER: THE MAN FROM 3036 [2020] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://tubitv.com/movies/568794/confessions-of-a-time-traveler-the-man-from-3036
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
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[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS & GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWtUK7PfcMDr/
TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbnkR36I0QSe/
TIME TRAVEL: SINGLE SEVEN (AKA JONATHAN) [1998-07-30] - ART BELL (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lzo31HO58zMo/
THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT [1984] (MOVIE TRAILER)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/roCfTlw4fOIk/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
CONFESSIONS OF A TIME TRAVELER: THE MAN FROM 3036 [2020] (FULL LENGTH MOVIE)
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://tubitv.com/movies/568794/confessions-of-a-time-traveler-the-man-from-3036
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
JOHN TITOR THE TIME TRAVELER - OLIVER WILLIAMS & GEORGE NOORY (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWtUK7PfcMDr/
TIME TRAVEL: JOHN TITOR FUTURE NARRATIVE - ATTORNEY LARRY HABER (AUDIO BLOG READING)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbnkR36I0QSe/
TIME TRAVEL: SINGLE SEVEN (AKA JONATHAN) [1998-07-30] - ART BELL (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lzo31HO58zMo/
THE PHILADELPHIA EXPERIMENT [1984] (MOVIE TRAILER)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/roCfTlw4fOIk/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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