Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jane Fonda Threatens to Shutdown the Industry - Real Free News Extra
channel image
Real Free News
55 Subscribers
232 views
Published a day ago

Hollywood is on strike and clueless spoiled rotten and out of touch morons are threatening to shut down the industry. And America hopes you get what you ask for. Shut down and stay shut down. No one wants the garbage you put out anyway. #hollywood #strike #janefonda #hollywoodstrike #sag #aftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #haha #toobad #strikegonewrong #badactor #badmovie #loser #moron

Keywords
hollywoodcelebritiesmovie stars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket