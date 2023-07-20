Jane Fonda Threatens to Shutdown the Industry - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and clueless spoiled rotten and out of touch morons are threatening to shut down the industry. And America hopes you get what you ask for. Shut down and stay shut down. No one wants the garbage you put out anyway. #hollywood #strike #janefonda #hollywoodstrike #sag #aftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #haha #toobad #strikegonewrong #badactor #badmovie #loser #moron

