Wake up World to Bill Hate$

Corona got you down? Well, the world is not fine with Bill Hate$ Humanity Gates, the N.W.O. Dr. Evil of our time. Yes, we can turn it around. 2020 is the Year of the Rat and our resiliency and resources we must tap. To stop their horrific plan, is for US to wake up, be a man, analyze their plan and take a stand.Their Georgia Guidestone plan is to get rid of us, man! To do so, as Mike Adam’s has shared and cared, the elite have carefully laid out various Kill Vector$ (KV) while they milk and main and slow cook humanity with their twisted insanity. But us rats have survived for eons of attacks, from T-Rex to stinky Baltimore black cat. In small groups, us rats never fail to sniff sniff out their corrupt $tinky chee$e money trail$... Oops, forgot to add chemtrails… Love to all is peace on earth