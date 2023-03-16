Create New Account
Como preparar ISKIATE
Iskiate (chia fresca) es una bebida popular en la region montañosa de Chihuahua, Mexico. Debido a la combinación de propiedades de salud y nutrición esta bebida es una excelente opción para quien quiere tener más energías. Aquí les enseño mi modo de preparación de Iskiate.


SUSCRIBENSE a mi canal. Voy a ester subtendo más contenido para motivarles a set sanos, en buen estado físico, y aventureros.

