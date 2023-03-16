Como preparar ISKIATE

Iskiate (chia fresca) es una bebida popular en la region montañosa de Chihuahua, Mexico. Debido a la combinación de propiedades de salud y nutrición esta bebida es una excelente opción para quien quiere tener más energías. Aquí les enseño mi modo de preparación de Iskiate.
