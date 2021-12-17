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BOOM! Persecuted Pastor Torches Church & State Leaders on COVID
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320 views • December 17, 2021
Government leaders and churchmen who cower before the coronavirus or rogue state agents enforcing purported COVID mandates should be ashamed of themselves, argued firebrand Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski in this explosive interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman for The New American magazine. The Polish-born Christian minister, who became an international sensation after thundering "Nazis get out" to provincial health authorities invading his church, urged Canadians, Americans, and especially Christians to stop being scared and get busy working for God. It is time for Christians to resist the "cancer" of evil that is overtaking Western societies. Persecution of Christians in Canada is escalating and America is not far behind, he warned. But these trends are separating "true" Christians from "fake" Christians, and the hunger for Truth is growing like wildfire. Even though he and his church have been relentlessly persecuted and terrorized by government, they have never shut down or enforced COVID mandates, and they have no plans to start.
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