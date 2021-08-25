Newborn Baby Snatched From Mother By Authorities Without Explanation, Baby Catches Covid While In Custody

Warning: this is quite distressing to watch . . . remainder of description copy and pasted from post: moku

A disturbing video has gone viral of a Black mother, identified as Ms. Sellers, getting her two-day-old child snatch out of her hands by at least half a dozen cops and hospital workers. As she tried to leave the hospital, the police encircled the woman and impede her exit, but were they right to use what some are calling “excessive force?”



The footage begins with a harrowing scene showing a mother in a hospital corridor attempting to leave with her newborn. In images that viewers may find distressing, the woman is surrounded and then restrained by a number of people. The video identifies them as hospital staff, law enforcement, and CPS workers.



The video shows Baby Zephaniah in his car seat being violently removed from his mother while she is not looking. As various members of the crowd restrain Ms. Sellers, one can be seen choking her. The man identified only as a “staff hospital member” places his hands around Ms. Sellers neck while she struggles to gasp for air screaming “I can’t breathe.” Ms. Sellers does not appear to be resisting restraint. In fact, at one point, she tells them that her bag and how they are handling her is the only reason she can’t comply with one of their requests.



Once cuffed, the officers loosen their grip on Ms. Sellers, although she can still be seen with several pairs of hands holding on to her arms. The video then shows Ms. Sellers being marched down a corridor screaming, “where’s my baby?” She is then ushered into a room and told that she is being detained for being disorderly.



Zephaniah was EXPOSED to COVID-19 while in the custody of Fayette County Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Zephaniah originally tested negative for COVID on July 27, 2021. The Cabinet refused to remove this vulnerable child from the foster home after a member of the home tested positive for COVID-19.



On July 31, 2021, Zephaniah spiked a 102 degree fever and had to be rushed to the hospital. The Cabinet refuses to release this child from CPS custody to recover from this deadly virus with his mother.