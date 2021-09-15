© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ascended master fallen angel devils aligning CERN to Saturn abyss to bring bad devils & kaiju titans
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • September 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2021). Satan Lucifer’s genocidal psychopathic Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils are planning to align their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Caesar papal lineage bloodline clone avatar bodies black nobility families Saturnalian globalist elite rulers’ Saturn planet with planet earth. They are trying to connect the abyss in Saturn where the most evil fallen angel devils and kaiju chimera titans had been imprisoned by God after Noah’s flood with the earth’s abyss, in order to release them upon the earth. They are planning a jail break. That would be very bad news for the inhabitants of the earth. The xenomorph and warg army of Noah’s days Atlantis will come out of the abyss to kill one-third of humankind. There are many ascended master fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera alien demons coming out of CERN and other wormhole portals, but the pastors and religious Christian freak hordes are condoning all of it with their silence. They do not want to get assassinated and their families slaughtered, and their children confiscated by the CPS on false charges as child sex slaves and human meat food for the globalist elites and have their leftover human meat thrown into fast food restaurant and supermarket food, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and all their incomes cut off, and get attacked by demons every day all day, and to be laughed at by their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers and friends and coworkers and bosses and clients as some kind of a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. When the breach’s portal to the Anteverse is opened, then the worst ascended master fallen angel devils and titans, who are the gods of the Draco reptilian chimera aliens, will be released and they will slaughter all the humanoid species in the universe. This is why all their company logos have the Saturn (Satan) symbol. When not a single pastor or religious Christian freak horde is talking about kaiju beasts coming out of the breach’s Anteverse, then you know something is seriously wrong with their heads, and they belong to Satan Lucifer’s side because silence is condoning his plans and activities. Many kaiju are already coming out of the underwater breach’s Anteverse, but if you are not totally brain-dead like the sinful wicked End Times human generation, then you have to ask yourself the question why not a single pastor or religious Christian is warning about it or sounding the alarm as the Bible’s watchman on the wall, or mobilizing God’s spiritual prayer army against these kaijus that are coming out of the ocean wormhole portals. Ask yourself that question, if you do not want these kaijus eating your children. Seriously. It is time to be asking about the validity of the pastors and religious Christian church members inside your Illuminati 501c3 Satan-spiritual-contracted churches, and these religious Christian freak hordes who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Flee from them or you will get destroyed along with them. But before you do, warn them about the breach and the Anteverse and the kaiju titans that are coming through to our earth realm already. Tell them it is a derelict of duty as a Christian.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.