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EXPLAINED Sanctions against Russia, SWIFT, & how to prepare
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51 views • March 01, 2022
Glenn Beck. 02-26-2022.
What is SWIFT, and why did Europe NOT ban Russia from using it? Are Biden’s sanctions against Putin truly ‘severe,’ like he claims? And how should YOU prepare for possible energy price increases, cyberattacks, or more? Carol Roth, author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to answer all your questions about the current situation in Russia & Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnA3JforX4k
What is SWIFT, and why did Europe NOT ban Russia from using it? Are Biden’s sanctions against Putin truly ‘severe,’ like he claims? And how should YOU prepare for possible energy price increases, cyberattacks, or more? Carol Roth, author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to answer all your questions about the current situation in Russia & Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnA3JforX4k
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