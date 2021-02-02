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They're Called RIOTS + Vandalism NOT "Largely Peaceful Protests " Antifa Children are Not Voldemort
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40 views • February 02, 2021
The media likes to call them "largely peaceful protests" but they are anything but. You don't get to show up at 1 AM to a police station dressed in black, start a fire and not be deemed RIOTERS.
We need to call the monster what it truly is. It will be much easier to galvanize the public against these horrific people when we do.
#media #BLM #riots
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We need to call the monster what it truly is. It will be much easier to galvanize the public against these horrific people when we do.
#media #BLM #riots
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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