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Van Jones: Dems' 'Fantasy Football Politics' Have Failed Us
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7 views • February 09, 2020
By Eric Mack | Sunday, 09 February 2020
Democrats have not only wasted three years of going after President Donald Trump, their "fantasy football politics" have strengthened him and left the party without a candidate to replace him, according to CNN's Van Jones.
Source: https://www.newsmax.com/politics/democrats-investigations-fantasyfootball-2020/2020/02/09/id/953306/
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Democrats have not only wasted three years of going after President Donald Trump, their "fantasy football politics" have strengthened him and left the party without a candidate to replace him, according to CNN's Van Jones.
Source: https://www.newsmax.com/politics/democrats-investigations-fantasyfootball-2020/2020/02/09/id/953306/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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