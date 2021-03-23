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Would Jesus Get His Fauci Ouchie? - According to Graham, He would! - The Smiths Of Liberty
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90 views • March 23, 2021
According to the popular preacher and evangelical, Franklin Graham, Jesus would not only promote vaccines, but also take them Himself!? Usually, Graham the Younger is spot-on concerning many topics and themes, but this time has he missed the point of why Jesus came? We think so. Join us in this news nugget on The Smiths Of Liberty.
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