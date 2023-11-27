Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports CoachLab Basketball: Peel Switching Defense by Will Voigt
channel image
US Sports Radio
31 Subscribers
3 views
Published 16 hours ago

Coach Voigt discusses his cutting edge defensive system

Course Includes:

Coach Voigt discussing his switching concepts
Diagrams of peel switching rotations
Video clips of Coach Voigt's teams executing peel switches
Learn more and book this course @ https://bit.ly/CoachLabBasketball

Video credit:
Hoop Coaches International Coach AV
@HOOPCOACHESINTERNATIONAL
https://www.youtube.com/@HOOPCOACHESINTERNATIONAL

Cool Sports & Talk,
US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
basketballbasketball playerbasketball coachussportsnetworkussportsradiopeel and switch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket