



Undeniable Warning, mRNA H5N1 Chimeric Gain of Function, Variant of Concern 2025

please share. Soon release just another Super Para transfection event. mRNA H5N1 Chimeric Gain of Function.

Highest warning possible. For detailed information on:

super para magneto transfer nano lipid particulates iron oxide, graphene oxide, luciferin phosphates,

look for my HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATES>

And yes I'm still alive OTT TV Scripture reality, Russell Ott 1/20/25

Stay strong and informed.

OTT TV