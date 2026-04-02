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Nick Fuentes says he will leave by 2028 Elections after Democrats win
"Nick Fuentes says when the Democrats win in 2028 he's leaving the country. "I'm not going to stick around & find out what an Obama Dark Woke Agenda looks like." "Gavin Newsom if you can hear me, I'm not with Trump!"
Source: https://x.com/Kaizerrev/status/2039216462292754703?s=20