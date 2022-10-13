WHO ARE YOU? - INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL SIN THAT IS NOT TOLD

This LITE SAMPLE is a part of the lecture of, Who Is Mankind.

Traditionally, the origin has been ascribed to the sin of the first man, Adam, who disobeyed God by eating the forbidden fruit and, as a consequence; this is the foundation used that this original sin is transmitted and, by heredity to his descendants, as referenced in the Bible.

The original sin that precedes Adam is one-third of heaven rebelled against the God that created them, and fought with the Satan and his angels against the Angels of God, and were defeated and cast out of heaven.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION FROM THE MARKS OF MANKIND DIVINE ORIGINS For the believers it should be understandable that the soul/spirit has divine origins, since the purpose of their faith is in consideration for their ever-lasting soul/spirit.

ADAM RECEIVED THE BREATH OF LIFE

Genesis 2:7 clearly outlines that God did not make a body and put a soul into it like a letter into an envelope of dust; rather he formed man's body from the dust, then, by breathing divine breath into it, he made man.

MISDIRECTION OR MISUNDERSTANDING

No pastor, preacher, priest, parent or guide can answer the question where your soul/spirit comes from that inhabits your person and is a part of your life; waiting for its release from the prison of the flesh, and will held accountable for your actions/in-actions.

WHEN DOES THE SOUL/SPIRIT BECOME PART OF YOU

It should come as no surprise on how your soul/spirit becomes part of you; for at the instant the sperm fertilizes the egg, a flash of light occurs at conception.

SCIENCE PROMOTES SCIENTISM

Evolutionary science continues to reduce this knowledge, and tries to attribute the recorded flash as a chemical reaction.

Because it demonstrates when the 3 elements of life meet at the same moment of conception, the sperm fertilizes the egg, and the light of the spirit become 1.

This self-evident truth destroys theorems that exclude the scriptures of the Bible that are accepted by many.

WHERE DOES THIS SOUL/SPIRIT COME FROM

Ancient knowledge indicates that all souls/spirits (after ADAM) come from the Guf, which is called the Treasury and known as the Hall of Souls; and it is written that when the last soul/spirit is emptied of all its souls, the Messiah of the Talmud will come.

WHERE DO SPIRITS COME FROM?

It should be easy to understand that the soul/spirit that you possess, is one of the uncountable spirits mesmerized by the brilliance of Satan; rebelled against God, defeated and cast out of heaven.

It is the spirits ejected from heaven that are cleansed in the fire to remove the memory of their previous-existence in a divine form, and that have been the soul of the countless lives that have lived and died and populates the planet.

THE ORIGINAL SIN

Your soul/spirit was placed on earth into the flesh to live, with the hope that you would find purpose, seek forgiveness, so that when the judgement time comes, you will not be found wanting and unblemished by the marks of sin.

THE SIN AGAINST GOD

1/3 of God’s creation sinned against Him, and this was the original sin (the first sin), while Adam and Eve sinned against God by breaking his command-and this was the second sin against God.

1/3 of God's creation sinned against Him, and this was the original sin (the first sin), while Adam and Eve sinned against God by breaking his command-and this was the second sin against God.

Thus the original sin is not the second sin committed by Adam and Eve


