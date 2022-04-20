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What do travelers think about the lifting of mask mandates? Sarasota International Airport
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56 views • April 20, 2022
4/19/2022: Travelers in Sarasota Florida share their thoughts about the lifting of mask mandates for public transportation after it was struck down by a federal judge in Florida.
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