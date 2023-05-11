https://gettr.com/post/p2gm48y6676

新中国联邦要求美国停止支持中共的经济，技术和军事。只要中共与美国和世界脱钩，毫无疑问 ，它将灭亡。

The New Federal State of China (NFSC) demands that the United States stop supporting the CCP economically, technologically, and militarily. As soon as the CCP decouples from the United States and the world, there is no doubt that it will perish.

