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As Americans No Longer Fear “COVID”, Fauci and MSM Tell Them New Deadly Strains Coming
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140 views • April 07, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose Fauci's clamp down on the people who refuse to live in fear of the globalist medical tyranny. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606cd89335d97f09402118b1
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