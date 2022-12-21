

Chuck Missler Angels Disc 3 - Session 2





For thousands of years most of us have either had or still hold to misconceptions, myths, legends, or traditions about angels and our own reality. In this study we will deal with these fascinating entities.





And when the servant of the man of God was risen early, and gone forth, behold, an host compassed the city both with horses and chariots. And his servant said unto him, Alas, my master! how shall we do? And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them. And Elisha prayed, and said, LORD, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the LORD opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.





2 Kings 6:15-17





A hidden army of protection: A reality that is normally hidden from our view. But are they real? What are the discoveries on the advance of science that may shed light on our understanding of them?



