Brighteon Broadcast News, April 30, 2024 - Joe Biden plunges America into a TRADE WAR with China and a NUCLEAR WAR with Russia

- NASA fakery with expert Bart Sibrel. (0:03)

- Body rolling and poi twirling for fitness and mobility. (4:16)

- US-Ukraine relations, military aid, and casualties. (9:49)

- Potential nuclear war between #Russia and #NATO. (14:20)

- Biden tries to start a trade war with #China. (18:54)

- Trump and Biden's policies, and a longing for Ron Paul. (36:03)

- Moon landing #NASA fakery from the 1960s. (46:30)

- In-studio humor with Commander Rhodie, the K-9 astronaut. (1:05:58)

- Challenges of sending humans to the moon due to radiation exposure. (1:08:06)

- Faking the moon landing, government agents chasing Bart, and escaping custody. (1:19:20)

- Deathbed confession with NASA insider. (1:24:08)

- UFOs, aliens, and #depopulation. (1:34:50)

- NASA director's lack of basic astronomy knowledge. (1:44:28)





