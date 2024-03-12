The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 03.07.24

******************************************
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950
FACT #1 - BRICS | Bank of America Issues Warning of a U.S. Dollar Collapse + "U.S. Dollar Death Spiral ‘Crisis’ Fears Grow After Bank Of America Issues Shocking $1 TRILLION Every 100 Days" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4hu1r2-brics-bank-of-america-issues-warning-of-a-u.s..html
Revelation 6:6 King James - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%206&version=KJV
FACT #2 - LIVE - Jonathan Cahn | Sheridan Church Presents Jonathan Cahn From Tulsarusalem | Live @7pm Central - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4hnz2k-live-jonathan-cahn-sheridan-church-presents-jonathan-cahn-from-tulsarusalem.html
FACT #3 -Yuval Noah Harari | "Humans Created Gods. In A Couple of Years, Even Religion Will Be Increasingly Created By This Alien Intelligence (Artificial Intelligence)." + "COVID Was the Moment When Surveillance Started Going Under the Skin." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4hm71l-yuval-noah-harari-humans-created-gods.-in-a.html
2 Thessalonians 2:1-3 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-3&version=KJV
Daniel 7:25 - https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Daniel%207%3A25
Revelation 16:12-14 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016%3A12-14&version=KJV
FACT #4 -Blue Roofs | Google Search "Visible Spectrum Colour 6.66" + Why Did Joe Biden Say, "You Will See In the Midst of 20 Homes That Are Totally Destroyed 1 Home Sitting There Because It Has the Right Roof On It." - Joe Biden - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4hkuv0-blue-roofs-google-search-visible-spectrum-colour-6.66.html
Revelation 13:13 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&version=KJV
FACT #5 -Jesus | Why Is Joe Rogan Saying? "We Need Jesus. Jesus, If You Are Thinking About Coming Back Right Now, Right Now Is a Good Time." + Why Is Elon Musk Posting? "Would You Still Love Me If I Was a Worm God Emperor?" + Are CBDCs On the Way? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v4hfcl0-jesus-why-is-joe-rogan-saying-we-need-jesus.-jesus.html
Matthew 24:14 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&version=KJV
