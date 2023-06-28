Could the far-left soon PENALIZE you for TRAVELING too much?

Glenn Beck





June 27, 2023





‘Travel is going to become a thing of the past,’ Glenn predicts. In this clip, Glenn details some of the UN’s sustainable goals that show his prediction may be right (a decrease in air travel being one of them). With global elites moving toward their ‘carbon zero goals,’ we may begin to see not only fewer gas engine cars on the road, but fewer passenger jets in the skies as well. And a tour guide on Glenn’s recent trip to Europe agrees. In fact, he predicted to Glenn that ‘soon with ESG metrics in place, traveling will be considered harmful and sinful, and in the age of CBDC, penalized in many cases if the algorithm believes you have traveled too much.’ So, perhaps now is the time to take that big, international trip you've been thinking of?!





