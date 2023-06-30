https://gettr.com/post/p2ko8wx3a5c

6/26/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: I hope the viewers of this program will not be depressed or give up. You have the support of over 600 million Chinese people! Mr. Miles Guo has sacrificed his personal freedom and is fighting for all of you! The New Federal State of China stands with you! Social media is the “nuclear weapon” to eradicate fake news and the CCP’s infiltration. Let us fight together!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/26/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：希望本节目的观众们不要沮丧、不要放弃，有超过6亿的中国人支持你们！郭文贵先生放弃了个人自由，正在为你们而战！新中国联邦与你们同在！社交媒体是消灭假新闻和中共渗透的核武器，让我们一起奋战！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



