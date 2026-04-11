🚨US Navy cannot open the Strait of Hormuz - 'We would lose our fleet' - Scott Ritter - clip from Judging Freedom

UPDATE on Talks:

The Islamabad talks have hit a wall on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is insisting on ownership of the strait and the right to collect tolls. The US is proposing joint control. Iran has rejected it, even after a direct meeting between Vance and Ghalibaf.

Source: Financial Times.

Video:

🚨 US Navy cannot open the Strait of Hormuz — 'We would lose our fleet'

The former UN weapons inspector and Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter lays it out bluntly:

"Our Navy is not capable of forcing the Strait of Hormuz. We would lose our fleet. This has been apparent for more than a decade. The Navy knows this."

⛴ He contrasts the 1990s Fifth Fleet — which believed it could keep the strait open — with Iran's modern area‑denial missiles and munitions. The dynamic has completely changed.

"You always see an admiral say 'we guarantee within X amount of time we'll have it back open.' But anybody who studies it would say no."

Adding an Update:

CENTCOM announces US forces have begun mine clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, transited the strait today.

Underwater drones will join the clearance effort in coming days. The US is clearing the strait while negotiating, not waiting for a deal.

The Islamabad talks have hit a wall on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is insisting on ownership of the strait and the right to collect tolls. The US is proposing joint control. Iran has rejected it, even after a direct meeting between Vance and Ghalibaf.

Source: Financial Times.



