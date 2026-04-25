Episode #131 - Trauma Isn’t What You Think: The Hidden Laws Controlling Your Health | Brooks Braun

What if trauma isn’t just psychological?





In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Brooks Braun to explore a radically different view of trauma, disease, and healing, one that goes far beyond symptom suppression and chemical imbalance.





Brooks argues that chronic illness, fatigue, anxiety, burnout, and emotional instability are not random problems to be managed, but signals of a deeper breakdown in order, timing, rhythm, and regulation.





This conversation dives into:





🔹 Why trauma may begin as a regulatory overload, not just an emotional event

🔹 Why symptoms are often signals, not the root cause

🔹 How stress, thought patterns, rhythm disruption, and energetic incoherence affect the body

🔹 Why modern medicine often treats the end result instead of the upstream cause

🔹 How timing, frequency, metabolism, and natural law may shape health more than most people realise

🔹 The deeper relationship between consciousness, biology, and healing

🔹 Brooks Braun’s personal story and how he entered this work after decades of studying health, spirituality, and human performance





This is a thought-provoking, paradigm-challenging conversation for anyone interested in: trauma healing, chronic illness, nervous system regulation, circadian rhythm, energy medicine, consciousness, biohacking, human potential, and the future of health.





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