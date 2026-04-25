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Episode #131 - Trauma Isn’t What You Think: The Hidden Laws Controlling Your Health | Brooks Braun
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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37 views • 13 days ago

What if trauma isn’t just psychological?


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Brooks Braun to explore a radically different view of trauma, disease, and healing, one that goes far beyond symptom suppression and chemical imbalance.


Brooks argues that chronic illness, fatigue, anxiety, burnout, and emotional instability are not random problems to be managed, but signals of a deeper breakdown in order, timing, rhythm, and regulation.


This conversation dives into:


🔹 Why trauma may begin as a regulatory overload, not just an emotional event

🔹 Why symptoms are often signals, not the root cause

🔹 How stress, thought patterns, rhythm disruption, and energetic incoherence affect the body

🔹 Why modern medicine often treats the end result instead of the upstream cause

🔹 How timing, frequency, metabolism, and natural law may shape health more than most people realise

🔹 The deeper relationship between consciousness, biology, and healing

🔹 Brooks Braun’s personal story and how he entered this work after decades of studying health, spirituality, and human performance


This is a thought-provoking, paradigm-challenging conversation for anyone interested in: trauma healing, chronic illness, nervous system regulation, circadian rhythm, energy medicine, consciousness, biohacking, human potential, and the future of health.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

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🌐 Connect with Brooks via any of the links below:


Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thesoularian/


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

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Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

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Email - [email protected]


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Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Follow The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more deep conversations on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode shifts your perspective, make sure you:


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Keywords
consciousnessholistichealthchronicillnessenergymedicinemindbodyconnectiontraumahealingtheconsciousman7podcastquantummedicinebrooksbraunnervoussystemregulation
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