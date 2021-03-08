Lifestyle & Wellness With a Side of Cannabis - Always Fresh

The Fresh Toast is an award-winning lifestyle & health platform with a side of cannabis. They work hard each day to bring uplifting and informative information about culture, weed, celebrity, tech and medical marijuana.With a mission that includes helping make the cannabis conversation mainstream, The Fresh Toast is the premier, comprehensive destination for discovering everything you’ve ever wanted to know about marijuana for the canna-curious, canna-newbie, or medical patient.Connected, strategic, and a natural leader who values hard work and a team-building environment, JJ McKay thrives in the start-up arena, where he has vast experience in sales, connecting with the consumer, partnerships, budgets, client-building, and large-audience capture. With a unique, media-savvy perspective and a broad, global reach across multiple industries, McKay is able to parlay his vision to both business and editorial objectives. Long associated with the media business, McKay is knowledgable in the engagement of the public for delivery of information, education and entertainment.Show Notes:The Fresh Toast:Guest:JJ McKay, Founder and Publisher at The Fresh ToastHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 669 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.