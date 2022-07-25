The Real Story of January 6 | Documentary by Epoch Times

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-real-story-of-jan-6-documentary_4596670.html

We’ve decided to make this documentary free for our subscribers. While production costs on documentaries are high, we believe that the importance of the topic outweighs this. The world is in a battle between truth and lies, and this makes it more important to give facts the greatest reach possible. Join us now on EpochTV and support true, uncensored journalism.

–

”The Real Story of January 6,” a documentary by The Epoch Times, reveals the truth that has been hidden from the American people. While a narrative has been set that what took place that day was an insurrection, key events and witnesses have been ignored, until now. The documentary takes an unvarnished look at police use of force and the deaths that resulted in some measure from it. The film asks tough questions about who was responsible for the chaos that day. With compelling interviews and exclusive video footage, the documentary tells the real story of January 6.