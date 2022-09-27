Kiev Wastes No Time, Pushing Forward

terrorist act failed. The only victim was the saboteur himself, whose car exploded due to his careless handling of explosives.

Hundreds of Ukrainian artillery shells again hit the settlements of the DPR and LPR. A dozen civilians were injured, but casualties were avoided. A massive shelling targeted the city of Kherson. Dozens of missiles were intercepted by the Russian air defense forces. However, some of them managed to reach their targets. At least two civilians were killed when the Play Hotel was shelled by Ukrainian forces with US-made HIMARS.

Once again, the forces of the Kiev regime attacked the Zaporozhye NPP. Eight kamikaze UAVs targeted the station, but all were shot down by Russian forces. About 60 shells were fired at the city of Energodar during the past day.

After the announcement of the partial mobilization in Russia and the ongoing deterioration of weather conditions which complicates any offensive operations, Kiev has only a couple of weeks to attempt to change the situation on the front lines.

The main area of the Ukrainian offensive is the town of Krasny Liman. The Russian grouping continues to resist the attacks made by superior forces of the enemy.

The Ukrainian military is trying to break through the defenses north of the town in order to cut Russian communications in the region. Hiding in the woods, the Ukrainian groups tried again to bypass Krasny Liman and Drobyshevo. Fighting continues in Redcodub.

Near Seversk, fighting continues for control of Spornoe and Belogorovka. Neither side has claimed successes in this region.

Massive Ukrainian attacks continue on the Oskol front. Inflicting significant losses on the enemy, Russian forces continue to resist the Ukrainian offensive.

Meanwhile, Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones, rebranded as Russian Geranium-2 UAVs, continue to hit targets in the Odessa region for several days in a row.

On September 25, at least two drones hit the AFU Southern command. In the evening, the strikes hit warehouses in the city of Zatoka. Earlier, the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Ukraine was struck as well.

The Ukrainian military is trying to shoot down the UAVs with small arms, but to no avail. As a result of the chaotic shooting, at least two civilians were injured, buildings and cars were also damaged.

