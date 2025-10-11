BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza: Thousands heading back to Wastelands of Gaza City
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 1 day ago

THOUSANDS heading back to Gaza City right now

Cars kick up dust between RUINS of homes

While people trudge back into WASTELAND.

Adding: 

Only 60 Hamas detainees to be freed: final list revealed

The release of 195 Hamas detainees has been finalized, but only 60 will actually be freed, Israeli media reports.

The Israeli Security Service (Shin Bet) rejected about 100 names and excluded 25 prominent leaders from the list.

📑 The final list of Palestinian prisoners to be released includes only those serving life sentences.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that a consensus has been reached for the next stage of the Gaza plan, and confirmed that hostages will return on Monday.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy