Gaza: Thousands heading back to Wastelands of Gaza City

THOUSANDS heading back to Gaza City right now

Cars kick up dust between RUINS of homes

While people trudge back into WASTELAND.

Only 60 Hamas detainees to be freed: final list revealed

The release of 195 Hamas detainees has been finalized, but only 60 will actually be freed, Israeli media reports.

The Israeli Security Service (Shin Bet) rejected about 100 names and excluded 25 prominent leaders from the list.

📑 The final list of Palestinian prisoners to be released includes only those serving life sentences.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that a consensus has been reached for the next stage of the Gaza plan, and confirmed that hostages will return on Monday.