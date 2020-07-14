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Lockdown 2.0 Is Here: Texas to Follow California Shutdown Within Days - FULL SHOW 7/14/20
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143 views • July 14, 2020
Plus Roger Stone to give his first in-depth interview to Alex Jones – Watch live & spread the word! Roger Stone joins us in the second hour to reveal hidden secrets of the Deep State they don’t want you to know – and that’s why he was under a gag order. But now he breaks his silence:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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