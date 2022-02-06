© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deliverer
Follow
1
Share
Report
28 views • February 06, 2022
We have a Mighty Deliverer who comes to save, heal, forgive, redeem, restore our souls and defeat the enemy! Imprisoned, oppressed, shackled, chained, addicted, lost, confused, sick, weary, burdened? We can turn to Him, turn away from the distractions, the cares of the world - other gods - our own inadequacies, turn to Him and watch Him move! Our King of Glory forever, Yahweh, where Salvation is found! May we declare of His Salvation boldly in this hour!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.