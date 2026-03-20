BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAPPINESS AND TRUTH | 3-20-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • Yesterday

Show #2625


Show Notes:


Communion verses:

Romans 10:4-13 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2010%3A4-13&version=KJV

Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matt.%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV

12 Tribes of Israel map: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/12_Tribes-over-Map.png

Charles Jennings talk: https://www.associationcovenantpeople.org/pastor-charles-jennings-talk-1/

Truth in History: https://truthinhistory.org/

Kevin Spacey on truth: https://www.facebook.com/reel/907740772031251

World Happiness Index: https://www.dw.com/en/social-media-makes-people-unhappy-world-happiness-report/a-76422753

DC and the Vatican video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ozfNVLaLHbA



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity&#8217;s last hope

Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity’s last hope

Ramon Tomey
Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

China’s indirect role in Iran crisis raises fears of wider global conflict

Laura Harris
Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Former Official Warns Canada MPs About Data Collection, Surveillance Risks in Chinese-Made EVs

Douglas Harrington
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy