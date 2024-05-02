Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK elite are “absolutely complicit” in Israeli war crimes | The Big Picture
channel image
The Prisoner
9096 Subscribers
Shop now
102 views
Published 13 hours ago

Political activist Anas Altikriti says that Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will be held accountable for aiding and abetting war crimes committed by Israel’s army in Gaza, even if it takes decades for justice to be served.

The former president of the Muslim Association of Britain spoke to The Big Picture Podcast about the UK government’s “new definition of extremism”, in which it targeted Muslim organisations active in organising pro-Palestine marches.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUNsHg__iHQ&t=0s

Mirrored - Middle East Eye


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukcomplicitisraeli war crimesanas altikriti

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket