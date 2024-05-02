UK elite are “absolutely complicit” in Israeli war crimes | The Big Picture

Political activist Anas Altikriti says that Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will be held accountable for aiding and abetting war crimes committed by Israel’s army in Gaza, even if it takes decades for justice to be served.

The former president of the Muslim Association of Britain spoke to The Big Picture Podcast about the UK government’s “new definition of extremism”, in which it targeted Muslim organisations active in organising pro-Palestine marches.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUNsHg__iHQ&t=0s

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





