"An idiot or a bastard:" Putin rips Canada House speaker who invited Nazi veteran to Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered scathing remarks on Thursday over a standing ovation in Canada's Parliament last month for a Ukrainian war veteran who served with the Nazis in the Second World War, calling it "absolutely disgusting."





"If he [former Canadian House Speaker Anthony Rota] does not know that during World War Two, it was Hitler and his minions who fought against Russians, then he is an idiot... But if he knows...and calls him a hero of Ukraine and a hero of Canada, then he's a bastard."





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized days after the story broke, calling it a "deeply embarrassing" mistake, and the Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, resigned over the incident.





