☀️Scientists took first pictures of the south pole of the Sun
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
15 hours ago

☀️Scientists have managed to take the first pictures of the south pole of the Sun.

They were transmitted by the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter spacecraft. These photos and videos will provide more data on the movement of matter in the outer layers of the Sun, which will help predict various phenomena.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
