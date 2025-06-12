☀️Scientists took first pictures of the south pole of the Sun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
☀️Scientists have managed to take the first pictures of the south pole of the Sun.
They were transmitted by the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter spacecraft. These photos and videos will provide more data on the movement of matter in the outer layers of the Sun, which will help predict various phenomena.