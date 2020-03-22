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Dr. Michael Dym DVM & The Forensic Nurse natural solutions and logic the real Corona update
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43 views • March 22, 2020
Dr. Micahel Dym DVM Holistic veterinarian and homeopath
The truth about Va$$ines and the Corona eugenics operation to harvest your DNA. Remember in the 1930's the US gov infected African men with syphilis by spinal tap and infected swabs on the penis.
Doctordym.com
TheForensicnurse.org
Available for practitioner training and medical case review for vaccine injury and medical misdaignosis reverse disease naturally .
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. TheForensicnurse.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
The truth about Va$$ines and the Corona eugenics operation to harvest your DNA. Remember in the 1930's the US gov infected African men with syphilis by spinal tap and infected swabs on the penis.
Doctordym.com
TheForensicnurse.org
Available for practitioner training and medical case review for vaccine injury and medical misdaignosis reverse disease naturally .
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. TheForensicnurse.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
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