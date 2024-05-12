Explaining The MOST Misunderstood Bible Verses About Sin!

Have you ever trembled at a Bible verse? What about Revelation 3:21 which says that those who overcome will be granted to sit with Jesus? Does the sound of overcoming sound scary to you? Well, watch the video to find out the TRUE meaning of these Bible verses on sin!
👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1
🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik
#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.