Ukrainian Kill List TNP Clips EP84

In this clip Number Six and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger discuss an apparent kill list of anti-war dissidents whose names you may know.Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, Odysee, and Twitter every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.

TNP Contributor Chris Graves: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://linktr.ee/c_l_zone

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix