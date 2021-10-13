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Colorado Tobacco! Harvest Day
Crazy in Colorado
Crazy in Colorado
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199 views • October 13, 2021
Harvest day for my Colorado Tobacco.

A simple video overview of tobacco cultivation in Colorado.

See the part one here:
https://www.brighteon.com/638f5e9b-cdd7-4d9c-b958-720ee72bad56

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You can get all kinds of production and decorative tobacco seeds at:
https://www.victoryseeds.com/

They also have all manor of other heirloom seeds as well, great outfit!
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A tobacco growers forum, very informative:
https://fairtradetobacco.com/
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You can purchase whole leaf and production equipment like shredders, injectors, tubes, etc.. here:
https://wholeleaftobacco.com/
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I'm not affiliated with any of the mentioned companies though I do find them to be very reputable with good customer service. Check them out and save yourself some money. The equipment can pay for itself pretty quickly and it's darn good smoke!

Thanks for watching!
Keywords
agriculturegardeningcoloradoseedstobaccosmoking
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