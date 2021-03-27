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How a Zionist Secret Society Infiltrated the US Supreme Court
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82 views • March 27, 2021
Blackstone Intelligence


An elite secret society called the Parushim worked covertly inside the United States to further the foreign agenda of #Zionism​. One of their leaders was the US Supreme Court's first Jewish Justice, Louis Brandeis. Years later, Brandeis' fellow Jewish secret society member, Felix Frankfurter, also was appointed to the US Supreme Court.

As acknowledged by even mainstream Jewish sources, these two secret society members worked diligently to bend America to the will of those who sought to establish the state of Israel.

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Excerpts from AGAINST OUR BETTER JUDGMENT by Alison Weir. Read by Jake Morphonios. Book available on Amazon.
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Nothing in this video should be construed as bigotry or criticism of the Jewish people as a whole. The historical facts in this book regarding Zionism are confirmed by the Jewish and non-Jewish sources below.

SOURCES:

Brandeis University:

https://www.brandeis.edu/hornstein/sarna/americanjewishcultureandscholarship/Archive3/aprojectionofamericaasitoughtobe.pdf


JSTOR Digital Library & American Jewish Historical Quarterly:

https://www.jstor.org/stable/23880453?seq=1


International Middle East Media Center:

https://imemc.org/article/who-wrote-the-balfour-declaration-and-why-the-world-war-i-connection/


If Americans Knew:

https://ifamericansknew.org/history/parushim.html


Mondoweiss:

https://mondoweiss.net/2017/01/immaculate-conception-brandeis/

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Keywords
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